3-Point Analysis | Titan Q3 FY20 Preview

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out if Titan could be a long-term bet for the investors.
The Titan stock has been slightly subdued in the past six months on account of negative consumer sentiments.
While the company witnessed varied consumer response in each of its divisions, retail sales in jewellery were better than expected in Q3.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 08:50 pm