3-Point Analysis | Titan Q1FY20 preview

Titan, one of Tata Group's crown jewels, witnessed its biggest single-day fall in 11 years after the stock of the company plummeted as much as 14 percent intraday before closing 12 percent down on July 9.

The company's investors suffered a blow after losing around Rs 17,000 crore in just four sessions, following a ratings downgrade by 3 global brokerage houses.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the reasons behind the sharp fall in the company's share prices and shares an outlook on the company.