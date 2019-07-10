3-Point Analysis | Titan Q1FY20 preview

The company witnessed its biggest single-day fall in 11 years after its stocks plummeted as much as 14 percent intraday on July 9.
Titan, one of Tata Group's crown jewels, witnessed its biggest single-day fall in 11 years after the stock of the company plummeted as much as 14 percent intraday before closing 12 percent down on July 9.
The company's investors suffered a blow after losing around Rs 17,000 crore in just four sessions, following a ratings downgrade by 3 global brokerage houses.
Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the reasons behind the sharp fall in the company's share prices and shares an outlook on the company.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 01:44 pm