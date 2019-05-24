3 Point Analysis | Thermax Q4 review

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the Q4 earnings and shares an outlook on the company
Despite challenging environment, Thermax ended fiscal year 2019 with the strong growth in revenues and profits backed by good order backlog.
Moreover, the company was able to contain losses in its overseas businesses and joint ventures that boosted its annual profits.Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the Q4 earnings and shares an outlook on the company.
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 04:57 pm