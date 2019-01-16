3 Point Analysis | Theresa May’s Brexit deal defeated, what next?

Theresa May’s Brexit deal was voted out by an unexpected margin – 202 in favor and 432 against.

The current developments open a plethora of Brexit options. Recent survey results point towards a higher chance of No-Deal Brexit.

This gives strength to Bank of England’s economic assessment in December meet wherein intensification of Brexit uncertainties along with global growth slowdown has dampened the near-term growth outlook for UK.

Further business investment has contracted for the past three quarters and expected to remain weak in the near term.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of what could be the options before the British parliament and what does it mean for India.