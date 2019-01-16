App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Theresa May’s Brexit deal defeated, what next?

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of what could be the options before the British parliament and what does it mean for India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Theresa May’s Brexit deal was voted out by an unexpected margin – 202 in favor and 432 against.

The current developments open a plethora of Brexit options. Recent survey results point towards a higher chance of No-Deal Brexit.

This gives strength to Bank of England’s economic assessment in December meet wherein intensification of Brexit uncertainties along with global growth slowdown has dampened the near-term growth outlook for UK.

Further business investment has contracted for the past three quarters and expected to remain weak in the near term.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of what could be the options before the British parliament and what does it mean for India.

First Published on Jan 16, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Brexit #video #World News

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.