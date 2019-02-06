App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Tech Mahindra Q3 earning review

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the earnings fineprint and shares an outlook on the future going forward.

Information technology player Tech Mahindra has reported a strong performance in Q3 FY19, marked by good growth in revenues, improvement in operating margin and steady order inflows.

Tech Mahindra posted a 13 percent sequential growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,203 crore for the December quarter.

CEO C P Gurnani termed the quarterly performance as a "milestone".

First Published on Feb 6, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Business #Companies #earning #Tech Mahindra #Technology #video

