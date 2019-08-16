3 Point Analysis | Shree Cement Q1 Review

Weakness in the overall demand environment had a significant impact on cement volumes.
The Q1 results of Shree Cements were disappointing. While the headline numbers appear decent, the operational performance was weak on key parameters.
Weakness in the overall demand environment had a significant impact on cement volumes, which contracted by 13 percent YoY to 6.1 million tonnes in Q1 FY20. However, this was offset by higher cement prices, which aided the margin performance.
Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the earnings fineprint and the outlook on the company.
