App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Shree Cement Q1 Review

Weakness in the overall demand environment had a significant impact on cement volumes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Q1 results of Shree Cements were disappointing. While the headline numbers appear decent, the operational performance was weak on key parameters.


Weakness in the overall demand environment had a significant impact on cement volumes, which contracted by 13 percent YoY to 6.1 million tonnes in Q1 FY20. However, this was offset by higher cement prices, which aided the margin performance.


Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the earnings fineprint and the outlook on the company.

Watch video for more.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #Shree Cement #three point analysis #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.