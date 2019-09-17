3-Point Analysis | Saudi drone attacks: Where is crude headed?

The disruptive attacks on the Saudi Arabian oil fields have led to the skyrocketing of oil prices rocketing and tension in geopolitical environment rising.

With around 50 percent of the Kingdom’s output at stake and disruption in nearly 5 percent of the world oil production, there have been talks of further price surge.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of where the crude oil price is headed and how worried should India be?

