you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Risks of moving weak banks out of PCA

Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalkar does a 3 Point Analysis on the risks of moving the banks out of PCA.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley assured government funding support to public sector banks and to bring 6 lenders under the RBI's prompt corrective action (PCA) framework will soon come out of it.

After the ILFS crisis, there has been a liquidity crisis and the government wants to tackle by bringing banks out of the PCA so that they can start lending and help curb the liquidity crisis.

First Published on Mar 1, 2019 05:53 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #IL&FS crisis #NBFCs #PCA #PSBs #RBI #video

