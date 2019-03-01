3 Point Analysis | Risks of moving weak banks out of PCA

Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalkar does a 3 Point Analysis on the risks of moving the banks out of PCA.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley assured government funding support to public sector banks and to bring 6 lenders under the RBI's prompt corrective action (PCA) framework will soon come out of it.
After the ILFS crisis, there has been a liquidity crisis and the government wants to tackle by bringing banks out of the PCA so that they can start lending and help curb the liquidity crisis.
