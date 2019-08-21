3-Point Analysis | Radico Khaitan Q1 review

The top line growth in excess of 20% was a big positive.
Liquor manufacturer Radico Khaitan delivered an impressive set of earnings in the first quarter of FY20. The top line growth in excess of 20% was a big positive.Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the earnings fine print and the strategies investors should adopt on the stock now.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 12:48 pm