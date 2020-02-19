3-Point Analysis | PI Industries gets business chemistry right for Q3

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the Q3 numbers and outlook on the company.
Chemical manufacturer PI Industries reported healthy Q3 numbers, which was attributed to enhanced earnings. The domestic market and custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) segment were the performers for the company.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Feb 19, 2020 09:00 pm