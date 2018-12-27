App
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 05:39 PM IST

3 Point Analysis | Non-life insurers post healthy premium growth

Sakshi Batra does a three-point analysis of what are the driving factors for growth in the sector and which companies are best placed for investment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The size of Indian general insurance industry was Rs 1507 billion on a GDPI (Gross direct premium income) basis at the end of FY18 and has witnessed compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 percent in GDPI in last 17 years. There are 33 general insurance companies offering multiple products like motor, health, crop, fire and marine.

For the period Apr-Nov’18, the total gross direct premiums underwritten by general insurers in the country grew by a healthy 13 percent YoY to Rs 1087.26 bn as per data released by IRDAI yesterday.

Sakshi Batra does a three-point analysis of what are the driving factors for growth in the sector and which companies are best placed for investment.

First Published on Dec 27, 2018 05:39 pm

