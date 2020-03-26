App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 09:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Key highlights from FM's coronavirus relief package announcement

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the relief package for vulnerable during lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package to help poor and the ones who need immediate help. A slew of measures have been announced under this scheme to deal with the economic distress caused due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the relief package.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 09:56 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Coronavirus pandemic #COVID-19 impact #Economic Measures #FM relief package #poor Indians #video

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.