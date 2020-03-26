3-Point Analysis | Key highlights from FM's coronavirus relief package announcement

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the relief package for vulnerable during lockdown.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package to help poor and the ones who need immediate help. A slew of measures have been announced under this scheme to deal with the economic distress caused due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the relief package.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Mar 26, 2020 09:56 pm