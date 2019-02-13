Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Inflows Into equity MFs decline

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the trend of mutual fund inflows into equity markets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Inflows into equity mutual funds continue to moderate. The assets under management of the mutual fund industry stood at over 23 lakh crores, up marginally 2 percent compared to previous month as per data released by AMFI.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the trend of mutual fund inflows into equity markets.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 04:42 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Business #Mutual Funds #personal finance #video

