3 Point Analysis | How will HDFC AMC’s bailout impact investors and shareholders?

After months of bad news around defaults, delays in interest payments and fall in net asset values of debt funds, there’s finally some good news for investors.

HDFC AMC is making a provision of up to 500 crore to provide liquidity to the unit holders of fixed maturity plans (FMP) of HDFC Mutual Fund that were affected by exposure to the NCDs of Essel group companies.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to understand what will be the impact of this move on investors?