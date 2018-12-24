App
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2018 04:17 PM IST

3 Point Analysis | How did e-commerce fare in 2018?

Himadri Buch does a 3 Point Analysis on how e-commerce platforms performed in 2018, which categories take the lion's share in sales and more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Growing consumer trust and confidence in online buying has helped e-commerce platforms expand their share in India's total FMCG retail sales by as much as three times.

Global online grocery purchases have shot up by 15 percent in the last two years, leading to an estimated $70 billion in additional sales in online FMCG.

First Published on Dec 24, 2018 04:16 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Companies #E-commerce #Technology #video

