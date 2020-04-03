3 Point Analysis | How COVID-19 dealt a mighty blow to the auto industry

In this video, we break down the impact of the COVID-led lockdown on each segment of the auto industry.
Auto companies have suffered a massive blow due to the COVID-19 lockdown that has led to a practical shutdown of production and closure of dealerships. The impact is visible in the March sales numbers of all auto majors.
In this episode of 3 Point Analysis, we list out the extent of damage suffered by every segment of the industry.Watch the accompanying video for more.
First Published on Apr 3, 2020 01:33 pm