Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | HDFC AMC Q3 Review

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the reasons behind HDFC AMC's Good Q3 Show.

HDFC Asset Management Company has reported strong quarterly earnings with net profit rising by 25 percent to Rs 243.3 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The fund house had earned a profit of Rs 195 crores in the same quarter a year ago. Total AUM of Rs 3,29,100 crore as of December 31, 2018 compared to Rs 2,93,300 crore as on December 31, 2017, it said.

First Published on Jan 23, 2019 05:25 pm

