3-Point Analysis | Govt appoints three external members to RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee

After receiving much criticism for the delay in the appointment of new members to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the government has finally filled the vacant positions.

Government has appointed former Economic Advisory Council member Ashima Goyal, Shashanka Bhide, senior advisor, National Council for Applied Economic Research and Jayanth Verma, professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) panel.

The first meeting of the newly constituted MPC will take place from October 7-9

Are we looking at a more diverse mix of views in the next monetary policy review? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis