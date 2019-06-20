App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Fed keeps policy rate steady but signals a dovish stance

The Fed's apparent change in stance is mainly guided by inflation readings and global growth concerns.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In the June meeting, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signalled the possibility of one or more rate cuts later this year.

The Fed's apparent change in stance is mainly guided by inflation readings and global growth concerns. Recent global growth indicators have been disappointing, partially weighed by the ongoing trade spat.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the Federal Reserve's policy and its key takeaways.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 04:44 pm

tags #The US Federal Reserve #videos

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.