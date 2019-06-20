3 Point Analysis | Fed keeps policy rate steady but signals a dovish stance

The Fed's apparent change in stance is mainly guided by inflation readings and global growth concerns.
In the June meeting, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signalled the possibility of one or more rate cuts later this year.
The Fed's apparent change in stance is mainly guided by inflation readings and global growth concerns. Recent global growth indicators have been disappointing, partially weighed by the ongoing trade spat.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the Federal Reserve's policy and its key takeaways.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 04:44 pm