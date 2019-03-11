3 Point Analysis | February equity MF inflows moderate

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of the flow recorded by the mutual funds industry in February and highlights the key takeaways.
The overall assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry stood at Rs 23.16 lakh crore as at end Feb, almost flat compared to previous month as per data released by AMFI.
The Systematic Investment Plans continued to remain favoured amongst retail investors.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 03:10 pm