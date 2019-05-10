3 Point Analysis | Equity MF decline, SIP flows hit record high

Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of where the money is going in mutual funds and what's the outlook
Assets under management of the mutual fund industry stood at 24.8 lakh crore in April, up four percent month-on month as per AMFI data while equity mutual fund inflows declined in April, investments through SIP stood at an all-time high.Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of where the money is going in mutual funds and what's the outlook.Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on May 10, 2019 03:32 pm