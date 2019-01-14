3 Point Analysis | D-Mart Q3 performance

Krishna Karwa does a 3-Point Analysis of D-Mart's Q3 performance to help you decide whether you should by the stock or not.
Avenue Supermarts, one of India’s leading supermarket chains which operates under the D-Mart brand, reported weak Q3 earnings despite robust sales growth.
The company witnessed an 11 percent drop in stock prices on January 14.Krishna Karwa does a 3-Point Analysis of D-Mart's Q3 performance to help you decide whether you should by the stock or not.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 06:56 pm