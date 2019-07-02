App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Continuous decline in auto sector

It is expected to see positive sentiments in the agriculture sector with the onset of monsoon and allocation to the agriculture sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Auto Industry is still in a slump which is visible in the June sales volume. Many segments of the auto industry have witnessed a decline.

High axle regulation in the commercial vehicle segment and increased prices due to new safety norms in the passenger vehicle segment are some of the reasons for the decline in the industry.

Major auto manufacturers like Bajaj, Tata Motors, Eicher, and Mahindra have shown a significant decline in the sale.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the reasons for the decline in the auto industry.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 06:49 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj #Mahindra #Tata Motors #video

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

