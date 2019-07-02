3 Point Analysis | Continuous decline in auto sector

Auto Industry is still in a slump which is visible in the June sales volume. Many segments of the auto industry have witnessed a decline.

High axle regulation in the commercial vehicle segment and increased prices due to new safety norms in the passenger vehicle segment are some of the reasons for the decline in the industry.

Major auto manufacturers like Bajaj, Tata Motors, Eicher, and Mahindra have shown a significant decline in the sale.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the reasons for the decline in the auto industry.