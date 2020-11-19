PlusFinancial Times
3-Point Analysis | Bitcoin price heads for all-time high, is this real comeback or just another bubble?

Bitcoin, on November 18, broke through $18,000-mark to hit a new year-to-date peak as its blistering 2020 rally.  Bitcoin is now close to its all-time high of just under $20,000, which it touched at the peak of its retail investor-fuelled 2017 bubble. What's the real reason behind Bitcoin’s blistering rally? Is this a comeback or just another bubble? Can Bitcoin outdo Gold? Have your questions answered in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.

