3-Point Analysis | Bet on high dividend stocks in a falling interest rate scenario

This rate cut means that the Monetary Policy Committee has cut the repo rate by 135 basis points in 2019.
The Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.15% which is the lowest in 9 years.
Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out which stocks are good bets for investors in a falling interest rate scenario.
First Published on Oct 7, 2019 05:37 pm