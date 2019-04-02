3 Point Analysis | Auto Sales move in slow lane in March

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the sales numbers and the outlook on the sector.
Indian automobile sector continues to be in slow lane as is evident from March 2019 volume numbers reported by auto majors.
It is due to multiple challenges like increase in the total cost of ownership due to mandatory long-term insurance, implementation of safety regulations, higher cost of retail finance and moderate economic activities ahead of elections.
Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of the sales numbers and the outlook on the sector.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 05:45 pm