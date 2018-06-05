World Environment Day 2018: Celebs, politicians lend support to beating plastic pollution this year

Every year, 5th of June is celebrated as the World Environment Day (WED), a United Nations’ initiative to encourage awareness and action for the protection of our environment. Each WED has a theme and a host country where official celebrations take place. In 2018, the theme is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ and the host country is India.



Greetings on #WorldEnvironmentDay. Together, let us ensure that our future generations live in a clean and green planet, in harmony with nature. pic.twitter.com/HYUNlCCQ2P

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an event marking the WED and visiting an exhibition set up at Rajpath lawns, many celebs and politicians have also joined in.

The WED was first held in 1974 and helps countries to focus on environmental issues like marine pollution, global warming, etc., urging people to strive for sustainable consumption.

Many politicians took to Twitter to spread the message of beating the plastic pollution today. The President of India wrote: ‘On World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet. India is hosting the global celebrations this year. And we are obligated to bequeathing a greener and eco-friendly legacy to our children.’

Poonam Mahajan, MP and President of the BJP Yuva Morcha tweeted, ‘If we can't reuse it, refuse to use it! Let's take the oath to beat Plastic Pollution this #WorldEnvironmentDay and make our environment greener & cleaner.’



If we can't reuse it, refuse to use it !

Let's take the oath to beat Plastic Pollution this #WorldEnvironmentDay and make our environment greener & cleaner. — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) June 5, 2018



Dia Mirza, a celebrity and the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, tweeted: Have you joined our Tag Challenge yet? You can #BeatPlasticPollution by sharing a video or photo showing a sustainable alternative you have replaced single-use plastics with and tag three friends to do the same! Don’t forget the #BeatPlasticPollution! #WorldEnvironmentDay.

Many celebrities joined the movement and replaced one daily-use plastic product with a sustainable alternative. The list of celebrities includes Alia Bhatt, Juhi Chawla, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Kapoor and many more.