Pollution control in Delhi: Here is CM Arvind Kejriwal’s action plan

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on October 4, released a 10-point winter action plan for the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, he said that "till now, all indices related to pollution in Delhi are under control; over the coming days we will see how stubble burning in other neighbouring states will negatively affect it."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the plan would help combat air pollution in Delhi. The pollution level in the national capital deteriorates during the winter season due to a number of factors, including stubble burning by the farmers in nearby states.

Here are the 10-point winter action plan listed by the Delhi CM to check the pollution level:

Appealing to the governments to work together to clean the air, he said the Delhi government has formed 75 teams for inspection of construction sites to check dust pollution and there will also be special teams to monitor pollution hotspots in the city. "We've formed 75 teams under anti dust campaign to review situation & penalise those flouting guidelines," he said.

Delhi has the country’s first smog tower; this was recently installed and we are in the recess of assessing its results; if these turn out good we will think about installing more smog towers, he said.

In addition to the bio-decomposer technique on agricultural stubble, 250 teams to check garbage burning have also been formed. "I appeal to the Centre as well as governments of neighbouring states: please step forward to combat stubble burning but not by targeting poor farmers," Kejriwal said.

Pollution hotspots are being monitored 24x7 by special teams, our Green War Room is also being consolidated.

We have recently indicated 50 environmental engineers.

To control vehicular pollution, 64 spots have been identified across the city which witness congestion and steps will be taken to prevent this.

Vehicles coming for the NCR to Delhi must also be converted to CNG.

Thermal plants and brick kilns functioning in these states should be shut.

Electricity should be provided round the clock in these states so people do not have to resort to the use of diesel gensets.

Everyone needs clean air to survive and not just the people of one city or a particular government, he said.