App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre commissions project to study microbial diversity in Ganga

While there have been several studies undertaken earlier to examine the microbial diversity in Ganga, no study has looked at the "entire stretch" of the river

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A study to assess microbial diversity along the entire length of river Ganga costing over Rs 9.3 crore has been commissioned by the central government, according to a report by The Hindu.

The report states that the project also expects to assess whether the stretches of the 2,500 km long river has microbes which can promote "antibiotic resistance".

The project, which is expected to last over two years, will be undertaken jointly by scientists at the Motilal Nehru Institute of Technology in Allahabad; National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) in Nagpur and Sardar Patel Institute of Science and Technology in Gorakhpur.

Close

According to the report, start-up companies like Phixgen and Xcelris Labs will also be a part of the project. The two companies, the report states, provide genome sequencing services which will involve mapping the genomes of the microbes sampled.

related news

According to a note released by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, the purpose of the project is to indicate the type of "contamination" in the river and "threat to human health". Additionally, it also seeks to identify the sources of a type of bacteria living in the gut of animals and humans, called the Eschericia coli.

While earlier there have been several studies undertaken to examine the microbial diversity in Ganga, no study has looked at the "entire stretch" of the river, Atya Kapley, a scientist at NEERI and a part of the project told the newspaper.

The report states that a study commissioned by the Union Department of Biotechnology and the UK Research Council and published in 2017 revealed that India has some of the highest antibiotic resistance rates among bacteria that cause infections.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #environment #Ganga #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.