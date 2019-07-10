App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

102 cities to be funded under Centre’s clean air programme; 28 cities to get Rs 10 crore each

From the remaining 74 cities, those with a population between five to ten lakh will receive Rs 20 lakh each, while those with a population below five lakh will receive Rs 10 lakh each, as the initial amount.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The central government will fund 102 cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), with 28 cities receiving Rs 10 crore each, as per a report in The Economic Times.

The 28 cities, with population over a million and receiving the Rs 10 crore assistance include Delhi, Mumbai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, Raipur, Vijayawada, Surat, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bhubaneswar, Agra, Allahabad, Nagpur and Pune among others.

The higher fund allocation is because these were identified as cities which reported pollution levels above 90 micrograms per cubic metre (mg/m3) of particulate matter (PM10), the paper noted.

Close

From the remaining 74 cities, those with a population between five to ten lakh will receive Rs 20 lakh each, while those with a population below five lakh will receive Rs 10 lakh each, as the initial amount, it stated.

related news

The report added that cost to counter air pollution in the designated cities would exceed financial support from the fund and measures ‘worth thousands of crores of rupees’ undertaken in sectors such as transport, renewables and forests would contribute towards carbon reduction.

As per Union Minister of Environment Prakash Javadekar, “80 of the 102 cities have already prepared their action plans and the Centre will support their pollution abatement measures.”
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #Air pollution #Centre #Clean Air #environment #financial assistance #Prakash Javadekar

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.