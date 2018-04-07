Entertainment weekly: Salman convicted in blackbuck poaching case; releases see tepid response

It was a tense week for Bollywood with its biggest money-churner Salman Khan being convicted in the blackbuck poaching case.

Khan’s last film, Tiger Zinda Hai, is still running in select theatres across the country and, at last count, made a whopping Rs330 crore at the box office.

In other news, the week’s top release was appreciated by critics but couldn’t leave its mark on the box office.

Blackmail, involving a quirky plot and ace actor Irrfan Khan, saw a poor opening of close to Rs2.50 crore on day one despite getting a wide release. Rani Mukherjee-starrer Hichki had grossed Rs 3.25 crore despite having two-thirds of the screens that Blackmail had.

The other release of the week Missing saw an insipid opening. In spite of having veteran actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu, the film did an opening day business of approximately Rs 15 lakh.

Last week's release, Baaghi 2, on the other hand, continued to do well at the box office bringing in better business than the new releases. The film has so far pulled in close to Rs 112 crore at the box office.

Hichki showed a drop of around 50 percent from the first week to gross Rs 12.25 crore in week two, taking its total gross to around Rs 38.50 crore.

According to Boxofficeindia, the film looks set for business over Rs 45 crore and may even hit the Rs 50 crore net depending on the next two weeks.

Raid, another release from the last month, has made close to Rs 94 crore.