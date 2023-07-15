CUET UG Results 2023 declared; here's how to check your score

More than 14 lakh students appeared for CUET UG this year

The results of common university entrance test for undergraduate courses (CUET UG), which forms the basis for admissions in centrally recognised universities across the nation, were declared on July 15.

"Common University Entrance Test- UG results are live now," news agency ANI quoted University Grants Commission chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar as saying.

Students who appeared for the examination can check their scores by visiting the designated official portal. Here's a list of steps on how to download the results:

- The candidates need to visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in - and find the hyperlinked text stating on ‘CUET UG 2023 Result’ on the landing page.

- After clicking on it, they would be redirected to another tab, where details such as application number and date of birth are required to be filled in.

- After making all the required entries, the candidates need to click on the 'submit' button. On the page that loads thereafter, their scorecard will be displayed.

- Candidates are recommended to download the softcopy of the results or keep the screenshots of the same for interim use.

Kumar, the UGC chief, had told reporters on June 13 that all efforts would be made to declare the results error free.

"When we announce the results, it should be error free. And look at the complexity of administering the CUET-UG — 841 question papers were used, 214 in different languages, 534 in English and Hindi and 93 in 11 regional languages as the medium. The total number of questions in these papers was 1.48 lakh,” he said.

“Candidates were allowed to challenge the keys from June 29 to July 1. About 25,782 answer key challenges were received, of which 3,886 were unique. Processing all this data and finalisation of the results takes time. Once this is over, the result committee will examine the data and give the go-ahead for the result announcement. The NTA (National Testing Agency) is targeting to announce the results latest by Monday and even earlier."

More than 14 lakh applications were received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41 percent increase from its first edition last year.

The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh submitted their applications. Unlike last year, the exam was conducted in three shifts this year.

With PTI inputs