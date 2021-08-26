economy What Is Asset Monetisation & How Will Government Raise Funds From NMP Scheme? On August 23, the central government announced that it wants to raise Rs 6 lakh crore (approximately $81 billion) by monetising government-owned assets such as land, roads, stadiums, etc between FY22 and FY25 under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) scheme. In this video, we decode how asset monetisation works and the assets that NMP will target to raise funds.