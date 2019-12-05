RBI issues final norms for 'on-tap' licensing of Small Finance Banks

The minimum paid-up voting equity capital or net worth requirement has been set at Rs 200 crore.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 5 released final guidelines and opened the window for applicants to approach the regulator at any point of time for 'on-tap' licensing of Small Finance Banks (SFBs).
The minimum paid-up voting equity capital or net worth requirement has been set at Rs 200 crore.
For primary urban cooperative banks that intend to convert into SFB, RBI said that the initial requirement of net worth shall be at Rs 100 crore, which will have to be increased to Rs 200 crore within five years from the date of commencement of business.
SFBs will be given scheduled bank status immediately and will be allowed to open banking outlets from the date of commencement of operations, RBI said.
RBI said that payments banks can also apply for conversion into SFB after five years of operations, if they are meet other eligibility norms.The central bank had earlier issued guidelines for licensing of SFBs in November 2014, that led to granting of in-principle approval to 10 applicants. In September 2019, the draft norms were issued for 'on-tap' licensing of SFBs.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.