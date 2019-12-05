RBI issues final norms for 'on-tap' licensing of Small Finance Banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 5 released final guidelines and opened the window for applicants to approach the regulator at any point of time for 'on-tap' licensing of Small Finance Banks (SFBs).

The minimum paid-up voting equity capital or net worth requirement has been set at Rs 200 crore.

For primary urban cooperative banks that intend to convert into SFB, RBI said that the initial requirement of net worth shall be at Rs 100 crore, which will have to be increased to Rs 200 crore within five years from the date of commencement of business.

SFBs will be given scheduled bank status immediately and will be allowed to open banking outlets from the date of commencement of operations, RBI said.

RBI said that payments banks can also apply for conversion into SFB after five years of operations, if they are meet other eligibility norms.