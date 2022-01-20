MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

RBI eases factoring regulation rules to enable more firms to participate in the business

Factoring is a transaction in which an entity can sell its receivables to another entity to fulfill immediate working capital or cash flow requirements.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST
The new rules, which is effectively an easing of the existing regulations, will increase the number of NBFCs eligible to undertake factoring business significantly from 7 to 182, the RBI said.

The new rules, which is effectively an easing of the existing regulations, will increase the number of NBFCs eligible to undertake factoring business significantly from 7 to 182, the RBI said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 20 said all existing non-deposit-taking NBFC-Investment and Credit Companies (NBFC-ICCs) with asset size of Rs 1,000 crore and above will be permitted to undertake factoring business subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.

Factoring is a transaction in which an entity can sell its receivables to another entity to fulfill immediate working capital or cash flow requirements.

The new rules, which is effectively an easing of the existing regulations, will increase the number of NBFCs eligible to undertake factoring business significantly from 7 to 182, the RBI said.

Also, other NBFC-ICCs can also undertake factoring business by registering as NBFC-Factor, the RBI said.

Eligible companies can apply to the Reserve Bank for seeking registration under the Act.

Close

Related stories

"Further, in respect of trade receivables financed through a Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), the particulars of assignment of receivables shall be filed with the Central Registry on behalf of the Factors by the TReDS concerned within 10 days," the RBI said.

Recently, the Government amended the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011 which widens the scope of companies that can undertake factoring business.

The Act permits TReDS to file the particulars of assignment of receivables transactions with the Central Registry on behalf of the Factors for operational efficiency.

Further, the Act empowers the Reserve Bank of India to make regulations prescribing the manner of the grant of certificate of registration and for prescribing the manner of filing of assignment of receivables transactions by TReDS on behalf of the Factors.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Factoring Amendment Bill #RBI
first published: Jan 20, 2022 05:58 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.