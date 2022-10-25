English
    Over 25 crore e-KYC transactions carried out using Aadhaar in September

    PTI
    October 25, 2022 / 08:37 PM IST
    Aadhaar (Image: Wikipedia)

    Over 25 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out using Aadhaar in September, almost 7.7 per cent higher than the levels seen in August, according to an official release. An e-KYC transaction is done with the explicit consent of the Aadhaar holder, and eliminates physical paperwork, and in-person verification requirement for Know Your Customer (KYC).

    "In September alone, 25.25 crore e-KYC transactions were executed via Aadhaar, almost 7.7 per cent jump in such transactions when compared with August," the release said. The cumulative number of e-KYC transactions through Aadhaar so far has increased to 1,297.93 crore by the end of September.

    Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), too, has been an enabler of financial inclusion, the release noted.

    "Cumulatively, 1,549.84 crore of last mile banking transactions have been made possible through the use of AEPS and the network of micro ATMs so far by the end of Sept 2022. In September alone, 21.03 crore number of AEPS transactions were carried out across India," it said.

    In September, 175.41 crore authentication transactions were carried out via Aadhaar. "During the month of September, residents successfully updated more than 1.62 crore Aadhaars as against 1.46 crore such updates carried out in August," it said.

    Cumulatively, till date over 66.63 crore Aadhaar numbers have been updated following requests from the residents. These updation requests are related to demographic as well as biometric updates done at both physical Aadhaar centres, and by using the online Aadhaar platform, the release added.
