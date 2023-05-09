English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

    India seeks exemption for MSMEs from EU's carbon tax, presses for mutual recognition

    India has asked the EU to give recognition to its Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), which is under preparation by the power ministry.

    Pallavi Singhal
    May 09, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST
    carbon tax

    Carbon tax

    India is seeking an exemption for its Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from the European Union's carbon tax, which will be introduced on October 1, 2023.

    During a meeting of all stakeholders, including top officials from various line ministries such as finance, commerce, and power, as well as industry leaders from the private sector, the decision was made to assess the level of awareness and find a strategy to move forward.

    The ministry will also push the European Union for a mutual recognition agreement for its carbon certificates.

    The official stated that the issue is being taken up bilaterally with the EU and multilaterally at the World Trade Organisation, as well as other forums. Bilaterally, India is asking the EU to have a mutual recognition agreement and exempt MSMEs in the country.

    Furthermore, work is being done to develop India's own guidelines for the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) by the power ministry. The implementation of India's own carbon tax would assist Indian exporters in reducing the burden of carbon taxes.

    Related stories

    The European Union is introducing the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) from October 1, 2023. The CBAM would result in a 20-35 per cent tax on selected imports into the EU from January 1, 2026. Domestic companies from seven carbon-intensive sectors, including steel, cement, fertiliser, aluminium, and hydrocarbon products, will have to seek compliance certificates from EU authorities to comply with the CBAM norms.

    According to a report from the economic think tank GTRI, developing countries such as India will have to pay the highest taxes under the Carbon Border Tax (CBT).

    The think tank also warns that the CBT will result in sharper trade diversion and more trade among developed countries. GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava stated that even if a product from India is less expensive than an American product, the tax plus the product price would make Indian products more expensive.

    This would result in EU firms sourcing more from developed countries, causing trade to divert to more expensive suppliers. In 2022, India's exports of iron, steel, and aluminium products, accounting for 27% of its total exports, were valued at USD 8.2 billion to the EU.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Pallavi Singhal is a Correspondent at Moneycontrol.com covering commerce, agriculture and education. With a total experience of four years, she has reported on varied subjects covering crime, courts, civic affairs, health & politics. Human interest and feature stories have always piqued her interest.
    Tags: #carbon emission tax #carbon tax #India's steel industry
    first published: May 9, 2023 09:55 pm