English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

    Govt to introduce Competition Amendment Bill with key changes to existing law

    As per the changes being proposed, turnover would mean the global turnover derived from all products and services by a person or an enterprise, instead of the domestic turnover.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 09:51 PM IST
    A parliamentary panel led by BJP MP Jayant Sinha had suggested changes to the amendment bill in Dec 2022

    A parliamentary panel led by BJP MP Jayant Sinha had suggested changes to the amendment bill in Dec 2022

    The government is set to introduce the Competition Amendment Bill, which will make key changes to the existing provisions of the Competition Act, of 2002, CNBC TV-18 reported on February 8.

    The bill was first brought in August last year but was subsequently sent to a parliamentary committee headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jayant Sinha for revisions.

    As per the amendment law, turnover would mean the global turnover derived from all products and services by a person or an enterprise, instead of the domestic turnover, the news channel said.

    Accordingly, the penalty for violations will be levied on global turnover instead of domestic turnover, the report added.