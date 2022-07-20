English
    Government eases windfall tax on fuel shipments and crude output, kills gasoline export levy

    The step offers relief for top fuel exporter Reliance Industries and top crude explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 20, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

    The government has eliminated a levy on gasoline exports, and cut windfall taxes on other fuels less than three weeks after they were imposed. The step offers relief for top fuel exporter Reliance Industries and top crude explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp.

    The Centre reduced the windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments by Rs 2 per litre and scrapped completely a Rs 6 per litre levy on gasoline exports, according to a government notification.

    It also cut the tax on domestically produced crude by about 27% to Rs 17,000 a tonne. This comes in the wake of reports that the Centre is considering lowering the recently implemented windfall tax as profits of fuel exporters and oil producers are dwindling.

    Also, a recent report pointed out that a massive crash in refining margins of diesel, petrol and jet fuel has diminished the super profits of refiners. "We see a good chance for windfall tax relief in one of the subsequent reviews this quarter,” brokerage CLSA had said.

    While the windfall tax on domestic crude oil production was seen hitting state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) earnings severely, the export duties could shave off up to USD 12 per barrel in refining margins for Reliance, which had in recent months ramped up fuel exports to capture demand in Europe and elsewhere.

    Stating that windfall tax review was more likely than expected, CLSA said in the last few days have seen a reasonably large fall in crude prices as well as spreads for key refined products on the back of rising worries over oil demand as recession fears grow.

    Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Tags: #crude #diesel #gasoline #government #Oil & Natural Gas Corp #Reliance Industries #windfall tax
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:29 am
