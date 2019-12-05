App
HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Would a rate cut make any difference?

Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan reveals why MPC members were in favour of a pause and what could have happened if the RBI had decided to cut rate.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep repo rate unchanged at its sixth bi-monthly meeting. On December 5, all the six MPC members voted in favour of a pause, leaving repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent.

The move came as a shocker to investors as most expected the RBI to cut interest rates, which has been lowered by 135 basis points in five back-to-back cuts since February 2019.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find why the MPC members were in favour of a pause, why the move shocked investors, and what could have happened if the RBI had decided to cut rate.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 5, 2019 06:17 pm

tags #Editor's Take #MPC meet #RBI Shaktikanta Das #video

