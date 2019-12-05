Editor's Take | Would a rate cut make any difference?

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep repo rate unchanged at its sixth bi-monthly meeting. On December 5, all the six MPC members voted in favour of a pause, leaving repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent.

The move came as a shocker to investors as most expected the RBI to cut interest rates, which has been lowered by 135 basis points in five back-to-back cuts since February 2019.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find why the MPC members were in favour of a pause, why the move shocked investors, and what could have happened if the RBI had decided to cut rate.