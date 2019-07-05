Budget 2019 | 10,000 new farmer producer organisations to be set up, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on July 5 said that cooperatives and farmer producer organisations (FPOs) will be the primary vehicles for ensuring better prices as part of the government's plan to raise income and make farming a more rewarding economic activity.

The government will enable the creation of 10,000 new FPOs by 2022 to ensure economies of scale for farmers regarding access to inputs and markets.

The finance minister also said that the government will set up a mechanism of direct marketing of vegetables, fruits, dairy and fishery products through farmers’ cooperative organisations to ensure that farmers earn better prices for their produce.

Farmers in the country can now practice cooperative farming by forming groups and the Centre has made a law that promotes such type of farming.

The law has been sent to states and farmers can now form cooperatives or sign MoUs to practise cooperative farming.

Farmers can now officially get together and form MoUs and Farmer Producer Organisation (FPOs) to do cooperative farming as per the new law. The Centre has said that state and central governments will also offer all kind of help to such farmers for doing cooperative farming as per the new law.

The main focus of the government's new agriculture policy is to bring the markets closer to the farmers.

Over the last two years, farmers have been protesting in several states, demanding better prices and debt write-offs. Low retail prices may be heartening to consumers, but persistently low food prices, have meant that farmers’ income have remained flat.

India’s long slowdown in food prices may well be symptomatic of a problem of abundance. Procurement is taking place at higher prices only for fourteen (14) cereals by government agencies such as the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Vegetables, potatoes and onions however, are not procured by government agencies. That's why vegetable prices have crashed in wake of a plentiful harvest.

The government has shifted the focus the policy to removing regulatory and logistics barriers and aggregating markets to enable economies of scale.