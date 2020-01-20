3-Point Analysis | Deciphering the impact of SC ruling on AGR

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel filed a modification application in the Supreme Court on January 20 seeking more time to pay adjusted gross revenue or AGR related dues.

The SC had earlier rejected telecom companies' review petition relating to AGR, which could have far-reaching implications on the financial and telecom sectors. Following the SC ruling, banks could be faced with additional stress on telecom exposure.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the impact of the SC decision on the telecom and banking sectors.