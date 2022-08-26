English
    Airports Authority of India partners Sweden for smart aviation solutions

    Saloni Dhumne
    August 26, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
    Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Swedish air navigation service provider Luftfartsverket (LFV) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on August 26 to build and operationalise the next generation of sustainable aviation technology by exploring smart aviation solutions.

    Taking into account the demands of smart airports, the MoU entails a technical transfer programme.

    Speaking on the pact, Sweden's ambassador to India Klas Molin talked about the long-standing collaboration between the nations: “We are looking forward to this addition to the already expansive India-Sweden collaboration which includes sustainability, health, innovation, and energy. I’m looking forward to seeing how the MoU can foster more opportunities for Sweden and India to explore climate-smart solutions within the aviation sector.”

    Tanmaya Lal, ambassador of India to Sweden, said: “India-Sweden partnership is on the upswing. This MoU covers one more new ground and will facilitate technology collaborations to improve safety, sustainability and efficiency in the aviation sector. This is an important development also in the context of the booming regional air connectivity in India.”
    Tags: #AAI #aviation #sustainable
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 01:40 pm
