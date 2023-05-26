English
    Sell EURINR; target of : 88.60 : May 26, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro fell to its two month lows on Thursday amid a strong dollar and weaker economic numbers from eurozone.

    May 26, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro fell to its two month lows on Thursday amid a strong dollar and weaker economic numbers from eurozone. The German first quarter growth numbers indicated contraction in the economy. It was revised downwards to -0.3%, which weighed on the Euro to slide more than 0.25% • The Euro is expected to trade under pressure amid strong dollar and weak global risk sentiments. The Euro is likely to move towards the immediate support near 1.070 as long as it trades under the 10 day EMA at 1.0790. EURINR is expected to weaken towards 88.50, as long as it trades under 89.00.

    Intra-day strategy

    EURINR May futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 88.85-88.86
    Target:88.60Stop Loss: 89.00
    Support: 88.60/88.5089.00/89.10
    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:29 am