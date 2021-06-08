WTC Final: Ashwin, Jadeja or both? MSK Prasad picks his choice

ind vs sa 3rd test day 2 ravindra jadeja

With the World Test Championship final just around the corner, all eyes are on Team India as they look to defend their status as the team to beat. Much of the focus will be on the final playing eleven which is yet to be announced. With Jadeja back in the squad, spotlight is on Ashwin who has been a regular in the Indian test squad. Former chief selector MSK prasad says that it would be a blunder to drop Ashwin.

Former chief selector MSK Prasad was one of the key factors in shaping the current Test team. Team India has been outstanding in Test match cricket for the last half-decade under Virat Kohli and the team is all set to play the historic World Test Championship final from 18th June in England. Moneycontrol.com spoke to the chairman of selectors who was replaced by Chetan Sharma just a few months back. Excerpts from the interview.

Q: Are you delighted that this Indian team has made it to the prestigious WTC final which is largely due to the last couple of years’ performances and you and your team can also be proud of this accomplishment?

MSK: There are no two ways about it. The amount of satisfaction and happiness you get from this (development). From the selection points of view, we did our best. We played our little part in helping this Indian team. This team thoroughly deserves it since they have been number 1 for the last four years.

Q: Do you think the lack of a practice game ahead of such a huge final will be a big factor since New Zealand is playing against England in a Test series and getting accustomed to the conditions?

MSK: Definitely. Any play time or game time is always an experience. But fortunately we have gone there fifteen days ahead of the match. Also, majority of the players have played in IPL recently. They might be fresh also. But, yes, Kiwis have a little edge in terms of acclimatisation.

Q: How do you look at the evolution of someone like Rishabh Pant since your team gave him the breakthrough?

MSK: That’s what we talk about succession. When we picked this guy (Pant), there was a lot of controversy. People said that he can’t bat in Test cricket and can’t keep in challenging wickets. So, what has happened today? See, how he kept wickets against England at home. And the way he batted in challenging batting conditions like England and Australia. The role of the selector is to identify the potential. Many people never believed that Pant would be so good.

Q: How do you look at the current bowling attack of the Indian team?

MSK: It’s absolutely a complete package. The best ever Indian attack in terms of all aspects. Close to 100 Test matches for Ishant Sharma in terms of experience. Mohammad Shami currently is bowling at his best. There is Jasprit Bumrah who is the number one Test bowler in the world. R Ashwin is a legend. And, just behind him is Ravindra Jadeja who has been phenomenal with his bowling skill and of late we have been seeing his batting skill as well. Then there is Mohammad Siraj who did extremely well in the Australian series win.

Q: Can India include both Ashwin and Jadeja in the WTC final?

MSK: Yes, I firmly believe both spinners should play. If Hardik Pandya was available and conditions were helpful then I would have said go with it (just one spinner) otherwise you should start treating Jadeja as batsman because he has been getting runs across formats. He is a complete package. It will be a big blunder even if we think of dropping Ashwin from the playing XI. I know that conditions are going to be different but the kind of experience he has, with the kind of form he is in, all the five bowlers should play.

Q: A difficult question for you now. If the team needs to pick just one spinner, who has got the edge?

MSK: Irrespective of the conditions, both should play. I have my own doubt that the teams will get a seaming wicket. ICC will give a sporting wicket because they too want a five day match because of the viewership across the globe will be better.

Q: How do you see someone like Ajinkya Rahane’s position in this team? A very fine player but someone of his experience is too inconsistent?

MSK: I think he is too good a player to start with. Of course, he has gone through lots of ups and down (of late) but whenever team has been in trouble, he rises to the occasion. He has that potential. The graph is little up and down up but I don’t foresee any drastic decision being taken by team management.

Q: Besides Rahane, do you think this is also a litmus test for Pujara as well since he too like Rahane averages below thirty in England?

MSK: Again, we should not be putting unnecessary pressure on him or someone like Rahane or Cheteshwar Pujara because they are true soldiers who have served Indian cricket wonderfully well for several years in the longer format.

Q: Contrastingly, on the other hand Rohit Sharma has got great numbers in India but not abroad. In that context, do you feel that this is going to be the biggest challenge of his Test career for him on this England tour?

MSK: After those five centuries in the 2019 World cup, we had a solid discussion with the team management, and we identified a slot for him (as an opener). I know it was a white ball cricket, but he adapted well and we thought why he can’t do the same in red ball format. Our middle order was sorted and packed so we wanted Rohit to come in the team and play and opening was the only position. For Rohit, the last Australian series was a mixed tour for him. It’s a great opportunity for him to make up what he has lost (as a Test match player in his career).

Q: Finally, do you think that WTC final is Kohli’s ultimate test as skipper? He doesn’t have a global trophy as yet in his CV.

: Undoubtedly, It’s a wonderful opportunity for Virat to get his first ICC trophy in his kitty. Team India did well in the 2017 Champions trophy and even in the 2019 ODI World cup where we played like a champion team until that one bad hour (in the semi-final against New Zealand). This year is going be very important for Kohli. Everything will be forgotten if he wins the WTC final and the T20 world cup final this year.