Who can forget Shane Warne’s ‘Ball of the Century’ to Mike Gatting

Shane Warne

Shane Warne, the Australian spin master, passed away on March 4 after a suspected heart attack at the age of 52. The legend will be remembered for the numerous famous encounters with batsmen. A rare talent the game has ever seen, there will never be another one like Shane Warne, the man who gave us the Ball of the Century, one of his 708 Test wickets in a remarkable career.

Many people will remember the Ball of the Century when they talk about Shane Warne as this ball will never go out of their memory. No matter how many times you watch this Ball of the Century, you just want to watch it again and again. The spectacular ball moves in front of our eyes. The wizard did some magic bowling the leg-spinner. This will remain the biggest spectacle in the game, a moment that will be cherished forever as he made the innumerable 80s kids of this generation fall in love with cricket.

The venue was Old Trafford, Manchester. And, Shane Warne delivered this ball during the Ashes on June 4, 1993 against another legend of the game, Mike Gatting who is considered as a master at playing spin.

Warne as a 23-year-old was making his Ashes debut and was playing his first Test ever in England. And, this was his first delivery on England soil.

Warne pitches outside leg, hits off stump. The ball spun across Gatting who was completely beaten by its drift. Former Australian captain Richie Benaud who was in the commentary box at that time uttered, "Gatting has absolutely no idea what has happened to it and he still does not know ....".

As Warne bowled Gatting, for a few seconds even the umpire Dickie Bird was baffled and absolutely clueless by this truly stunning ball. The shocked expressions of both Benaud and Dickie Bird add to one of the greatest sporting moments of all time.

A one look at the experienced umpire shows he had seen it all - the ball pitching that far out of leg, then turning viciously and hitting top of off - but he looks as bemused as the batsman. Dickie Bird's facial expression says he is trying to process what he has just seen.

Shane Warne’s top records in his 15-year career

This delivery to Mike Gatting will forever defy even the laws of physics. The ball made everyone on the ground and in the stands raise half an eyebrow as they were in utter disbelief as to how it has travelled to off stump far off from leg.

"First ball in Test cricket in England for Shane Warne. He has done it. He started off with the most beautiful delivery. Gatting has absolutely no idea what has happened to it and he still does not know....a raised eyebrow and a little nod that's all it needed," said Benaud, whose perfect narration will also live till eternity as the immortal Ball of the Century.

"That has turned two and a half feet. Gatting can't believe his eyes. What a start for Shane Warne!" said another commentator.

Shane Warne - The wizard who glorified spin bowling

And, another voice in the commentary box said, "Gatting, one of the better players of spin bowling in the world. The ball pitches well outside leg stump. And flips off stump. Gatting does not know what has happened. Can't believe he has been bowled out. Bowled out he has been. Back in the pavilion for 4."

Batsmen were perplexed and fans were just blown away by his leg breaks and flippers. His bowling action has been imitated by lakhs all across the world. Shane Warne will be missed by the cricketing world.