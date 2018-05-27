Three SRH players to watch out for in IPL 2018 final

Sunrisers Hyderabad was the first team to make it to the playoffs this year. They were the most dominant side in the league stage as they finished as the table toppers. But it seemed that they peaked a little too early as they lost their last three league games as well as the first qualifier against Chennai Super Kings.

However, they ended their four-match losing streak with a commendable win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator. So do they have it in them to win one more game, the game that matters the most?

SRH are not a star-studded side but they have managed to topple the opponents with some excellent teamwork. So who are the players CSK wouldn’t like to take lightly in the final? Let’s take a look…

Rashid Khan

Anything he touches turns to gold. And what a match he had against KKR in the eliminator where he could do no wrong! He delivered with the bat, ball and in the field and CSK would be well aware of that. Rashid Khan is the biggest threat in the Hyderabad camp and a lot would depend on him if SRH are to lift the trophy. He has 21 wickets from 16 matches and is just 3 wickets away from getting the Purple cap.

Many thought that he was found out by the end of April but that’s not true as Rashid remains the best bowler of the T20 format. Batsmen are yet to come to terms with his variations and look clueless when he operates. Watch out for this Afghan sensation in the final!

Kane Williamson

Whoever said that batting in T20s is all about power and slogging need to watch Kane Williamson as he has scored all his runs with sublime cricketing shots and he comfortably sits at the top of the batting charts with 688 runs from 16 matches. And no his strike rate is not at all poor as it’s an impressive 143.33. Hyderabad’s batting revolves around Kane who has found a new avatar in IPL this season. And with a sharp cricketing head over his shoulders, he has been terrific with the captaincy duties as well. A lot will rely on Williamson as he will lead the charge in the batting department whether SRH are chasing or posting a total.

Siddarth Kaul

He might’ve been on the expensive side but Siddarth Kaul has been amongst the wickets for SRH in almost every game. He also has 21 wickets from 16 matches and looks a very potent game-changer for his side. His knuckleball has been unplayable and even the best of batsmen have found it difficult to manage that. With just one more game left, Kaul would be looking to give his best performance and help his side win the tournament for the second time.