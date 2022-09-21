The Oval to host 2023 world test championship final

The Oval, London | Established: 1845 | Capacity: 25,000 | The Oval, has a special place in cricketing history for hosting the first-ever Test match on English soil between England and Australia in 1880. The last World Cup fixture held at the venue in 1999 is remembered for Saqlain Mushtaq’s hat-trick against Zimbabwe. Five matches will be hosted here in this edition of the World Cup. (Image: Reuters)

The Oval in London will host the world test championship final next year.

Lords will host the final in 2025, the International Cricket Council added on Wednesday.

In the inaugural final last year, New Zealand defeated India at Southampton. Lord’s was the original venue, but the final was moved because of COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

Australia leads the championship points table and South Africa is second. The eventual finalists will be determined next year with Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan also in contention.

The actual dates of the finals were yet to be determined.