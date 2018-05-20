IPL Points Table 2018, Purple and Orange Cap Holders: Updated after CSK vs KXIP Match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ensured a second position finish on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table after defeating Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 56 on Sunday. Chennai end the league stage with 18 points from their 14 games.

Punjab who faced their eight loss this season, remain in seventh position on the points table with 12 points.

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 14 9 5 0 0 18 +0.284 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 14 9 5 0 0 18 +0.253 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 14 8 6 0 0 16 -0.070 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 14 7 7 0 0 14 -0.246 Mumbai Indians (MI) 14 6 8 o 0 12 +0.317 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 14 6 8 0 0 12 +0.129 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 14 6 8 0 0 12 -0.502 Delhi Daredevils (DD) 14 5 9 0 0 10 -0.222

Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 56 (CSK vs KXIP), Rishabh Pant (DD) remains the leading run scorer (orange cap holder) of IPL 2018, having scored 684 runs in 14 innings at an average of 52.61 and a strike rate of 173.60.

Purple Cap Holder:

Andrew Tye (KXIP) sits at the top of the wicket-takers chart (purple cap holder), having taken 24 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 16.70 and economy of 7.71.