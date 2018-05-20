App
May 20, 2018 11:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Points Table 2018, Purple and Orange Cap Holders: Updated after CSK vs KXIP Match

The points table for the IPL 2018 will be updated after each match.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ensured a second position finish on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table after defeating Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 56 on Sunday. Chennai end the league stage with 18 points from their 14 games.

Punjab who faced their eight loss this season, remain in seventh position on the points table with 12 points.

Below is the updated IPL 2018 Points Table (Courtesy: IPL T20)
Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 14 9 5 0 0 18 +0.284
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 14 9 5 0 0 18 +0.253
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 14 8 6 0 0 16 -0.070
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 14 7 7 0 0 14 -0.246
Mumbai Indians (MI) 14 6 8 o 0 12 +0.317
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 14 6 8 0 0 12 +0.129
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 14 6 8 0 0 12 -0.502
Delhi Daredevils (DD) 14 5 9 0 0 10 -0.222

Orange Cap Holder:

After Match 56 (CSK vs KXIP), Rishabh Pant (DD) remains the leading run scorer (orange cap holder) of IPL 2018, having scored 684 runs in 14 innings at an average of 52.61 and a strike rate of 173.60.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Orange Cap this season here

Purple Cap Holder:

Andrew Tye (KXIP) sits at the top of the wicket-takers chart (purple cap holder), having taken 24 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 16.70 and economy of 7.71.

In pictures: Check out the top players who are in contention for the Purple Cap this season here

