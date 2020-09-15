IPL 2020: Can CSK be third time lucky?

One of the sporting definitions of greatness is repeated glory. A solitary achievement will not make a team great.

To be counted as one of the best, a team needs to have a legacy of its own.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) haven’t won the maximum titles in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), like Mumbai Indians did (four-time winners -- in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019), yet no team has been as consistent as the yellow brigade since the inception of the tournament in 2008.

The IPL 2020 is being played behind closed doors in the UAE between September 19 and November 10.

Three titles in 10 seasons

Three IPL titles in 10 seasons are undoubtedly the hallmark of greatness. And if you add the fact that they have made it to the finals on eight occasions and to the playoffs (semi-finals and last four) every year they have participated, it is a formidable accomplishment.

They have lost couple of finals by the barest of margins (like in 2008 against Rajasthan Royals and in 2019 against Mumbai Indians), and on the very last ball.

Indeed, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (often hailed as one of the luckiest captains) had a bit of luck on his side, he would have had five titles under his belt.

More than having a great past and enviable record in the IPL, CSK has flummoxed opponents and critics by their unconventional approach.

The T20 format was always seen as young man’s game but CSK defied that logic by reaching the finals in the last two seasons with a so-called Dad’s Army.

MS Dhoni (L) and Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan.

Can Dhoni’s team be third time lucky? With all due respect to Dhoni and his charismatic leadership, it looks daunting this time around.

Trump cards missing

To start with, Dhoni has lost his most trusted lieutenant, Suresh Raina (no one knows the real reason and Dhoni has typically chosen to keep quiet on this matter), who has been the greatest match-winner for CSK over the years and most consistent batsmen in the history of IPL.

“Chennai Super Kings are definitely going to miss Raina -- as a player, as a batsman, and most important, as a fielder and part-time bowler. And also as a vice-captain and support to Dhoni. Raina has been a huge support to Dhoni. He brings a lot of energy to the team. You're going to miss all that,” said former India captain Kris Srikkanth in his recently launched YouTube show 'Cheeky Cheeka'.

Another senior India player, Harbhajan Singh, has pulled out from this edition due to personal reasons. Harbhajan was Dhoni’s trump card as he could rely on the veteran for all kinds of roles. Dhoni could trust him during power plays against the likes of Chris Gayle and also to break an important partnership in the middle overs.

Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu (both are 34 years old and are backed by Dhoni to the hilt) haven’t done anything of note for over a year. And, yet, the confidence of the team members is something one can always only marvel at.

“Having an experienced team means your players have more understanding of being able to get their skills to execute under pressure from game one,” said Watson on Nabeel Hashmi's YouTube show.

Defying logic and proving critics like us wrong on innumerable occasions have been one of Dhoni’s strongest points.

Can he do it once more?